Triple digits return to metro Phoenix this week

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Sunday, 10/15/2023.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a warm start to the week across the Valley as a ridge of high pressure sits above Arizona. The high pressure will move to the east, making for a drop in temperatures, but we will still be above average for this time of the year.

We will have highs in the low 100s for the start of the work week, which means we could see some records being broken. We will end the week in the upper 90s for next weekend. So far, we are not tracking any rain for the Valley this week, with warm lows in the 70s.

