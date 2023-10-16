Your Life
Triple digits all week long for metro Phoenix!

Monday marks 126th day at or above 100 degrees for the year
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Monday 10/16/23
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a record-breaking start to the work and school week, with our 126th day at or above 100 degrees this Monday. That blows by the short and long-term averages per year of 111 days (1991-2020) and 93 days since record-keeping began in 1895. We set a new record high of 105 degrees today (the old record was 102 in 2020). This is the latest 105-degree day since Oct. 10, 1991. Our normal high for this time of year is 89 degrees, so this stretch of triple-digit heat will be more than 10 degrees above the yearly average.

High pressure is large and in charge with little change from the dry and unseasonably hot pattern all week. A weak disturbance may pass over the White Mountains, triggering cooler weather and a small chance of showers in those upslope areas.

Near-record or new-record temperatures are all possible this week. Mostly clear skies and hot all week with no chance of rain for the Valley over the next seven days.

Record temperatures for this week are listed below:

  • Oct. 16: 102 in 2020
  • Oct. 17: 102 in 2009
  • Oct. 18: 103 in 2003
  • Oct. 19: 101 in 2003
  • Oct. 20: 103 in 2003

