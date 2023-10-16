Your Life
Trial starts for former Arizona state senator accused of molesting teen boy

The trial of former Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, is underway Monday, Oct. 15,...
The trial of former Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, is underway Monday, Oct. 15, 2023. Navarette was arrested in 2019 and indicted in 2021 on seven child sex crimes charges, including child molestation and sexual conduct of a minor.(Arizona State Legislature)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The highly-anticipated trial for former Arizona Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete started Monday.

Navarette was arrested in 2019 and indicted in 2021 on seven child sex crimes charges, including child molestation and sexual conduct of a minor.

According to arresting documents, the victim reported the abuse in August 2019 and said he had woken up to Navarrete touching him sexually five times over two or three years. Police said Navarrete told the victim he did regret it, apologized and told the victim none of it was the victim’s fault. Navarrete claimed he “wasn’t well” when he abused the victim.

Days after, fallout began from lawmakers and the state’s leading political figures, and Navarette ultimately resigned less than a week after his initial arrest. At the time, he released a statement saying he “adamantly denied all allegations” and would prove his innocence.

Navarrete previously rejected a plea deal presented during a court hearing in September.

