Suspect on the run after allegedly stealing a city of Peoria work truck

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are investigating after a City of Peoria employee was carjacked early Monday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that they responded to a carjacking near 83rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street, near Varney Park. When they arrived, they learned that a man had pushed the employee out of a parks and maintenance truck and drove off. The employee wasn’t hurt, and detectives are working to find the truck and the suspect.

There’s no description of the suspect currently. Those living in the area should see a lot of police cars as officers look for the truck.

