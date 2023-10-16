Record heat to start the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect record or near-record heat across portions of Arizona for most of the week ahead. Today brings a high of 104 in the Valley, which sets a new temperature record. The previous record was 102 degrees, set back in 2020.

Temperatures look to stay about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year across Arizona through the weekend. Strong high pressure brings dry and hot weather through at least Saturday. Valley temperatures could drop to the mid 90s by Sunday. Overnight lows this week should stay fairly mild in the 60s and 70s.

No rain is expected in the Valley for at least the next seven days, but a weak area of low pressure pushing in from the Baja area could bring a few showers to the White Mountains on Tuesday.

