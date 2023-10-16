Your Life
Pima County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in deadly collision with pedestrian

The crash remains under investigation by the Tohono O’odham Traffic Unit.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was involved in a crash resulting in the death of a pedestrian on Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 5 a.m. when PCSO Deputy Matthew Horrigan was driving in a marked patrol vehicle on Arizona State Route 86 on his way to the Ajo district. Investigators say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and lying in the middle of the road during the crash. PCSO said the crash occurred during hours of darkness.

Deputy Horrigan was not injured in the collision and stayed at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Tohono O’odham Traffic Unit.

