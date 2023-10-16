Your Life
Phoenix Police Deparment sees no credible threats after Israel-Hamas attacks

People have been on edge on social media about a possible violent protest or a terroristic attack.(Arizona's Family file)
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Since the attacks began in the Middle East, many have taken to social media, posting concerns about feeling unsafe in crowds. The Phoenix Police Department tells Arizona’s Family it is monitoring the situation closely.

With the NLCS playoffs soon, the department is already gearing up for an increase in crowds and gatherings. On Friday, a former Hamas chief called for an international “Day of Rage.” And that day, thousands took to the streets for Pro-Palestinian marches worldwide, including in Phoenix.

Police departments around the country have since stepped up their presence, especially around Muslim and Jewish places of worship, which could become easy targets for extremists. In Washington, DC, barriers were put up around Capitol Hill. In New York City, police officers were told to report in uniform and be ready to work. Off-duty officers there were also told to prepare for possible work.

Closer to home, with the National League Championship Series playoffs coming to town and large crowds and gatherings to be expected, there have been worries closer to the Valley.

The Phoenix Police Department sent out the following statement:

The department wants to reiterate that it has not seen any credible threats so far. Sgt. Robert Scherer said they are monitoring on a minute-by-minute basis, looking for local, state, and national threats to be prepared to respond immediately, should it be necessary.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Manhunt underway after shooting near ASU Tempe campus