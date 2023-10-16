Phoenix expert urges for safe driving after UTV crash left 2 teens dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A UTV rollover killed two teenagers in north Phoenix last week near 64th St and Pinnacle Peak Dr. Police said they found the UTV turned upside down and in flames with the teens inside.

Authorities say the teens, 15-year-old Madeline Taylor Cross and 16-year-old Rylan Lee Poggi, were friends. No other information has been released as an investigation into what led up to the crash remains ongoing.

Lori Lancaster, a former UTV renter, said the off-roading trend is getting more popular. She is urging safe off-road driving with this latest deadly crash by taking common-sense safety measures such as driving with a helmet and protective padding, as well as going in groups.

Most of all, Lancaster said, is that people need to drive slowly on the trails. “You can flip those (UTVs) so easily,” she said. “Without chest protection and the proper helmet and the proper gear — it’s a dangerous sport — and unfortunately, you know, with COVID and everybody coming out of the woods and learning how fun the outdoors are, you know, so many people nowadays have these off-road machines — it’s a percentage, you know. So many more machines, we’re going to have a lot more accidents.”

Phoenix Police have not said what led up to the crash.

