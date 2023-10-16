Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix expert urges for safe driving after UTV crash left 2 teens dead

Two teens were killed early October 2023 when their UTV flipped over and caught fire. Safety...
Two teens were killed early October 2023 when their UTV flipped over and caught fire. Safety advocates urge to practice common-sense preparation before off-roading.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A UTV rollover killed two teenagers in north Phoenix last week near 64th St and Pinnacle Peak Dr. Police said they found the UTV turned upside down and in flames with the teens inside.

Authorities say the teens, 15-year-old Madeline Taylor Cross and 16-year-old Rylan Lee Poggi, were friends. No other information has been released as an investigation into what led up to the crash remains ongoing.

Lori Lancaster, a former UTV renter, said the off-roading trend is getting more popular. She is urging safe off-road driving with this latest deadly crash by taking common-sense safety measures such as driving with a helmet and protective padding, as well as going in groups.

Most of all, Lancaster said, is that people need to drive slowly on the trails. “You can flip those (UTVs) so easily,” she said. “Without chest protection and the proper helmet and the proper gear — it’s a dangerous sport — and unfortunately, you know, with COVID and everybody coming out of the woods and learning how fun the outdoors are, you know, so many people nowadays have these off-road machines — it’s a percentage, you know. So many more machines, we’re going to have a lot more accidents.”

Phoenix Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Latest News

.
Manhunt underway after shooting near ASU Tempe campus
.
Tempe PD seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect after shooting near ASU
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 10/16/2023
Hot week ahead for metro Phoenix; no relief in sight
The crash remains under investigation by the Tohono O’odham Traffic Unit.
Pima County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in deadly collision with pedestrian