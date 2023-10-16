Your Life
Phoenix dress shop under fire suddenly closing, clients seeking refunds

By Casey Torres
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Oh La La by Posh, a dress shop on 16th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix, is facing backlash from customers who say they never got their orders and are out thousands of dollars.

Most customers are parents who ordered dresses for their daughters’ Quinceanera, a traditional Hispanic celebration for 15-year-olds. Parents tell Arizona’s Family they ordered the dresses several months before the party.

Back in November, Lilyanna Martinez, 14, said she found the perfect dress at the shop. “I loved it. Like the dresses, they were the best. The one I got, or wanted to get, was like...I fell in love with it,” said Martinez.

Martinez’s final fitting was scheduled for Saturday. Her step-mom, Tara Ramirez, said she confirmed the appointment two weeks ago. However, they later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no longer filled the room. Instead, there were a couple of mannequins and fabrics on the floor. “We’re livid to the point where there are no words to explain how we feel,” said Ramirez.

Customers said the store was up and running on Wednesday, and clients were trying on dresses. They shared screenshots of a social media post on the store’s account from Oct. 13 announcing its doors were officially closing that same day.

“We planned it in advance. We’ve put in so much effort for them to have this special day, and so it’s been very emotional, very heartbreaking,” said another mother.

Three families met with Arizona’s Family outside the store Sunday afternoon. All of their daughters’ quinceaneras are in January. Parents showed our crews their receipts of more than $1,000 paid upfront.

Two former employees later spoke out against the owner, Renee Cuellar. Lorena Pacheco said she was the store’s manager until she left in August. She claims Cuellar wouldn’t pay her on time and constantly had dresses arriving late.

“I wanted to speak up, but I was scared about repercussions because of her. Now that everything is coming out, I understand that I should’ve said something that I felt in my heart when I felt it. I apologize to everyone that I didn’t listen to my gut,” said Pacheco.

Alejandra Ahvar said she was fired Saturday and did not know the store was closing. “It was just really horrible, seeing the store all pretty until the next day. Like in less than 24 hours, everything being gone. Everything being destroyed,” said Ahvar.

Both former employees claim they had no part in this outcome. Renee Cuellar declined an on-camera interview with Arizona’s Family. However, she claims a person she trusted to look over the store was doing things without her authorization and intended to hurt her business.

“I feel for every one of my customers, and my intentions are definitely to get justice, but right now, my family and I are overwhelmed with sadness of this betrayal, and I cannot comment in further detail until I am instructed further by my attorney. I do want the public to know that,” said Cuellar.

