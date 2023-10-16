Your Life
National youth football league says it will continue operating in Arizona

The national organization says it doesn't understand how the Arizona chapter is unable to...
The national organization says it doesn't understand how the Arizona chapter is unable to operate.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The National Youth Sports headquarters said on Monday that it will continue to operate youth sports programs in Arizona. However, in a statement sent to Arizona’s Family, the national organization didn’t say how the operation would look after the local chapter announced its plans to file for bankruptcy. “There is a collaborative effort to overcome the many obstacles and to get the players playing, the parents cheering, and the coaches coaching, once again,” a spokesperson said.

The organization doesn’t understand what led to James Vieth’s — who runs NYS Arizona — inability to provide for the games through his company, JEV Enterprises. The statement continues by saying the organization “will continue to pursue the company mission to strengthen the individual, the family, and the community through participation in youth sports.

Vieth said to everyone in the league that he was temporarily stepping away from running the league to get better and that he’d elaborate on the next steps. Luis Saenz, who coaches defense for the Desert Devils, said he reached out to Vieth, and when he didn’t hear back, he contacted NYS national. He was told that someone would release a schedule of games from another NYS Valley organization but that, at the moment, there was no funding for gameday fields and paying the refs.

Arizona’s Family went to an address listed for NYS Arizona head Vieth, but no one answered the door, and he did not respond to any phone calls or emails.

“It’s a disaster, right? It’s chaos,” Saenz said. “At this point, we’re mainly concerned for the children.”

