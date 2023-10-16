Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on a Phoenix freeway on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety was called to a single-vehicle crash on the southbound I-17 near Indian School Road. DPS says that a witness saw the motorcyclist going at a high speed, and the motorcyclist soon lost control and crashed. The motorcyclist hit the ground, causing a severe head and neck injury. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.