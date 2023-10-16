Your Life
Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-17 in Phoenix

The motorcyclist has not been identified.
The motorcyclist has not been identified.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on a Phoenix freeway on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety was called to a single-vehicle crash on the southbound I-17 near Indian School Road. DPS says that a witness saw the motorcyclist going at a high speed, and the motorcyclist soon lost control and crashed. The motorcyclist hit the ground, causing a severe head and neck injury. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.

