Manhunt underway after shooting near ASU Tempe campus

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are searching for an armed suspect who fled after a shooting near the Arizona State University campus early Monday morning.

Details are extremely limited, but ASU officials sent out an emergency alert to staff and faculty around 6:30 a.m. just minutes after Tempe officers responded to a shooting at 7th Street and Myrtle, near of Mill Avenue. University officials confirmed that authorities were actively looking for a man armed with a firearm who ran off through an alleyway after shots were fired. It’s unclear if anyone was injured from the incident, however ASU has asked that people avoid the area until further notice.

At this time, the suspect is described as a “black male, 5′10″, last seen wearing a gray or blue windbreaker and long pants.” He was last spotted running east from the alleyway from the shooting site but officers believe he might have gone north.

Tempe police say there will be a heavy police presence in the area and that traffic closures are in place. No other information has been released.

