Man faces extreme DUI charge after car crash that injured woman in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after police say he was at fault for a crash that injured a woman in central Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a crash near 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers arrived to Phoenix Fire treating a woman on the scene. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Details on what led to the crash are limited, but police arrested 42-year-old Rene Uriate for the collision and say he faces multiple charges, including extreme DUI.

