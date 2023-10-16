Your Life
Man faces extreme DUI charge after car crash that injured woman in Phoenix

Rene Uriate, 42, faces multiple charges, including extreme DUI.
Rene Uriate, 42, faces multiple charges, including extreme DUI.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after police say he was at fault for a crash that injured a woman in central Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a crash near 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers arrived to Phoenix Fire treating a woman on the scene. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Details on what led to the crash are limited, but police arrested 42-year-old Rene Uriate for the collision and say he faces multiple charges, including extreme DUI.

