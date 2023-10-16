Your Life
Man dead after Phoenix motorcycle accident

Investigators say no other vehicles were involved, and speed is believed to be a factor in the...
Investigators say no other vehicles were involved, and speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.(File image/Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Phoenix on Sunday evening. Phoenix police say 48-year-old Christopher Garrett Young was riding a motorcycle north on 44th Avenue near Highland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the roadway. Police say Young was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators say no other vehicles were involved, and speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. Police hope to learn more about what led up to the collision with reconstruction of the accident.

