Man dead after Phoenix motorcycle accident

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Phoenix on Sunday evening. Phoenix police say 48-year-old Christopher Garrett Young was riding a motorcycle north on 44th Avenue near Highland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the roadway. Police say Young was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators say no other vehicles were involved, and speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. Police hope to learn more about what led up to the collision with reconstruction of the accident.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.