Goodyear Fire Department rescues kitten stuck on wall 20 feet off the ground

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A kitten is feline fine in his purrfect new home after being rescued from an unusual place. On Sunday, the Goodyear Fire Department saved a small kitten that was clinging to a wall 20 feet off the ground outside of a home.

Goodyear Firefighter Quigley climbed up a ladder and got the kitten down. The Goodyear Fire Department posted about the rescue on Twitter, saying, “You’ll be “paw-sitively” thrilled to hear that the family has adopted the kitten.”

Goodyear Firefighter Quigley rescued a baby kitten.



This little guy got himself stuck about 20' off the ground. E183 responded and was able to safely rescue him.



You'll be “paw-sitively” thrilled to hear that the family has adopted the kitten. #Cat #Rescue #CatRescue #Kitten pic.twitter.com/MPvLnO8Ojj — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@goodyearfire) October 15, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.