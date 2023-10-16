Goodyear Fire Department rescues kitten stuck on wall 20 feet off the ground
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A kitten is feline fine in his purrfect new home after being rescued from an unusual place. On Sunday, the Goodyear Fire Department saved a small kitten that was clinging to a wall 20 feet off the ground outside of a home.
Goodyear Firefighter Quigley climbed up a ladder and got the kitten down. The Goodyear Fire Department posted about the rescue on Twitter, saying, “You’ll be “paw-sitively” thrilled to hear that the family has adopted the kitten.”
