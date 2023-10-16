Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three young Flagstaff kids are recovering from a deadly head-on crash in northern Arizona that killed their parents. Now, the Flagstaff community is coming together to support them in this time of need.

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of Flagstaff for vacation. The Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck passed them in a no-passing zone, crashing head-on into their car.

Eileen Baca and Rachel Kalnbach both worked alongside Watson. The NAU graduate was an acupuncturist who wanted to serve the community. She founded Threaded Together in Flagstaff in 2019, a nonprofit bringing people together through their love of sewing. Her husband, Greg Cox was a well-known physician assistant at Flagstaff Medical Center.

“Honestly, it’s like the worst possible thing to happen to any kid,” Rachel Kalnbach, who worked at Threaded Together with Watson, said. “It’s a mothers worst nightmare,” Eileen Baca, who worked at Threaded Together with Watson, said. “Lindsey was a pillar of this community. She gave and gave and gave and asked what else she could give.”

The couple and their kids, ages seven, five and one, were headed to the San Juan River when a semi-truck hit them head-on. This happened on Highway 160 near Kayenta, about two and a half hours outside Flagstaff. Lindsey and Greg died there, and two of the three kids had to be flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where they are recovering.

“She was always talking about her babies,” Baca said. “It was so sudden and unexpected and a shock,” Kalnbach said. Baca says the day before Lindsey left, she was excited, talking about the Halloween costumes she was planning to make for her kids. The accident was a huge shock that they say the Flagstaff community is feeling.

They say they plan to continue her legacy and Lindsey’s biggest priority, which was helping the under-served. “She really grew this place, and it really came from her heart,” Kalnbach said. “Her dreams touched a lot of people in this community. We are grieving at Threaded Together, but the community is grieving big time.”

DPS says the semi-truck driver was not arrested or cited, and the investigation remains open and ongoing. As for Threaded Together, they have put a memorial up in their shop where they’re encouraging the community to come and share stories of the family. There is also a GoFundMe you can find here.

