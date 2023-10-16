Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man hospitalized, 14 people displaced due to large fire at Phoenix apartment complex

Dozens of firefighters battled to put out a large fire at a Phoenix apartment complex.
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — More than a dozen people are without a place to stay, and a man was hospitalized after a fire ripped through a central Phoenix apartment complex on Monday afternoon. It started around 4 p.m. in the area of 26th Street and Oak Street, which is north of McDowell Road.

Investigators say the fire started in the apartment furthest west, and the flames spread to the east. Video from the Phoenix Fire Department showed flames shooting out of the building. The assignment was bumped up to a second alarm, meaning more firefighters, trucks and other resources were sent to the fire. It also means other cities’ fire departments are helping Phoenix. Crews eventually got the fire out, but not before it unleashed some serious damage.

Firefighters say six apartments were damaged or destroyed, and 14 people people will have to stay somewhere else. A man was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and possibly burns, firefighters said. Crews also saved a cat, but there was no word if any pets died in the fire.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. An investigation is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Latest News

Opponents say the new development will cause too much traffic and there isn't enough...
Yuma County approves rezoning for new housing development
An Arizona legislative committee may look into possible changes to a 1997 law that requires...
Arizona lawmakers discuss how to lower gas prices
Dozens of firefighters battled to put out a large fire at a Phoenix apartment complex.
Phoenix fire crews battling large fire at complex
Paul's Car Wash is running all week long at the Desert Ridge Marketplace.
Washing cars for a good cause
Police said Djimon Boggs lived nearby the three incidents.
Man linked to rape, break-ins in Tempe was armed, violent, court documents say