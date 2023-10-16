Man hospitalized, 14 people displaced due to large fire at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — More than a dozen people are without a place to stay, and a man was hospitalized after a fire ripped through a central Phoenix apartment complex on Monday afternoon. It started around 4 p.m. in the area of 26th Street and Oak Street, which is north of McDowell Road.

Investigators say the fire started in the apartment furthest west, and the flames spread to the east. Video from the Phoenix Fire Department showed flames shooting out of the building. The assignment was bumped up to a second alarm, meaning more firefighters, trucks and other resources were sent to the fire. It also means other cities’ fire departments are helping Phoenix. Crews eventually got the fire out, but not before it unleashed some serious damage.

Firefighters say six apartments were damaged or destroyed, and 14 people people will have to stay somewhere else. A man was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and possibly burns, firefighters said. Crews also saved a cat, but there was no word if any pets died in the fire.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. An investigation is underway.

Firefighters are currently working a second alarm structure fire at 26th Place and Oak. The PIO is on scene and will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/9eDblLdW2P — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 16, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.