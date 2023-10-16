Your Life
Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, on Monday.
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, on Monday.(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas, Fred Gamble and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) - Crews are investigating after a body was found in a train car carrying corn that was being delivered to the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, near Fulton.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, workers were unloading a train car filled with corn at the food manufacturer’s plant near Fulton when at some point, they spotted a human arm and called authorities.

The decomposed body of a man was pulled from the train car.

Officials say there was no ID on the body; it has been sent out for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says the train car left Mexico empty and was filled with corn in Missouri. Its last stop was Fulton.

An investigation is underway after a man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying...
An investigation is underway after a man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, on Monday.(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

