Autistic teen author wants others like him to know it’s OK

With help from his mom, North Carolina middle schooler Ziggy Williams wrote the autobiography as a tribute to people on the autism spectrum.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage author has an important message to the 1-in-36 American kids like him with autism. It’s in the form of the new book, “Ziggy’s Super Brain,” and it’s today’s Something Good.

With help from his mom, North Carolina middle schooler Ziggy Williams wrote the autobiography as a tribute to people on the autism spectrum. The 13-year-old, who was diagnosed at a young age, said the book is based on his own experiences, including his daily challenges and how he overcomes them with kindness.

“I want our kids to know what it is like to have autism and that it’s OK to be unique in your own special way,” Ziggy said.

He and his mom also founded a non-profit called An Autastic Dream. They hope to raise money for those with autism and eventually open up a sensory center in North Carolina for those with autism.

