Arizona D-Backs baseball trading cards see uptick in excitement

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are exciting fans this year after winning the National League Division Series. Fans are so excited that the merchandise in the Diamondbacks shop in Chase Field has been selling fast. However, another type of memorabilia is making a comeback in Arizona: baseball trading cards.

Monster Card Shop owner Kyle Rino says he’s seen an uptick in baseball card sales since the Diamondbacks won the NLDS and are competing for the pennant against the Philidelphia Phillies. He joined Good Morning Arizona to offer his insight, what his shop has available and his prediction for the upcoming games.

The Monster Card Shop in Queen Creek says it's been seeing an increased interest in baseball cards recently among Arizona Diamondbacks fans.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.