Arizona D-Backs baseball trading cards see uptick in excitement

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been doing well in the preseason, which appears to be enough for fans to start investing in baseball cards.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are exciting fans this year after winning the National League Division Series. Fans are so excited that the merchandise in the Diamondbacks shop in Chase Field has been selling fast. However, another type of memorabilia is making a comeback in Arizona: baseball trading cards.

Monster Card Shop owner Kyle Rino says he’s seen an uptick in baseball card sales since the Diamondbacks won the NLDS and are competing for the pennant against the Philidelphia Phillies. He joined Good Morning Arizona to offer his insight, what his shop has available and his prediction for the upcoming games.

The Monster Card Shop in Queen Creek says it's been seeing an increased interest in baseball cards recently among Arizona Diamondbacks fans.

