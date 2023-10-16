2 men pretend to be tech support, defraud Chandler man of $100K, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two California men were arrested last week after allegedly tricking an 88-year-old Chandler man out of $100,000 by lying about being with a software giant.

Chandler Police said on social media that 24-year-old Jeet Panchal and 28-year-old Farhan Shaikh pretended to be tech support for Microsoft when they contacted the victim and scammed him out of the cash. The Chandler man, after telling police about the money on Oct. 6, said that he was to meet up with the men in a few days to hand over a large sum of gold coins.

Eventually, on Oct. 9, Chandler police located, followed and arrested Panchal and Shaikh in Buckeye. The two have been booked on felony charges of theft, fraud and assisting a criminal syndicate.

