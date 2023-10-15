Your Life
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix

Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to 19th Avenue and Cactus Road about the collision.
Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to 19th Avenue and Cactus Road about the collision.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman died Saturday night after she was hit by a car while crossing a street in north Phoenix.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to 19th Avenue and Cactus Road about the collision. There, officers found the woman, and she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. The driver stayed and spoke with the officers. Detectives say the woman was about halfway across 19th Avenue when she was hit by the driver, who was traveling north. Police do not suspect the driver had been drinking or was under the influence of drugs. Police say they are trying to find out how the collision happened.

