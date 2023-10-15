Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman died Saturday night after she was hit by a car while crossing a street in north Phoenix.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to 19th Avenue and Cactus Road about the collision. There, officers found the woman, and she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. The driver stayed and spoke with the officers. Detectives say the woman was about halfway across 19th Avenue when she was hit by the driver, who was traveling north. Police do not suspect the driver had been drinking or was under the influence of drugs. Police say they are trying to find out how the collision happened.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.