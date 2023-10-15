Warming up the next few days for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong ridge of high pressure continues to build on top of Arizona. The result will be a warming trend that will last through Tuesday. Monday should be the hottest day of the forecast, with the potential to set or tie some records in the central deserts. The ridge will eventually weaken as a low-pressure system bumps into it from the west. That weakening will allow temperatures to come back down, but it’s expected we’ll stay above normal for next week. Still, after the hottest summer on record for Phoenix, highs in the 90s don’t seem all that bad.

No rain is in the forecast, and it’s becoming apparent that we may have a dry October since none of the long-range forecasts that depicted rain chances during the second half of October have come anywhere near fruition.

So look for a high around 100 on Sunday, 102 on Monday and 100 again on Tuesday. Then temperatures may drop into the upper-90s for the remainder of next week, which is still running about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. And yes, we’re back to triple-digit highs, which were more common in October than 30 years ago. Remember that the latest 100 on record is Oct. 27, 2016. So we still probably have another triple-digit run in us after the current days ahead.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.