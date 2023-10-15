Your Life
US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and other U.S. senators had to shelter amid rocket fire in Tel Aviv.(twitter/X / @SenSchumer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) A bipartisan US Senate delegation was forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire on Sunday, according to a social media post by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas,” Schumer wrote. “It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself.”

Schumer, who is leading the delegation on a trip to meet high-level Israeli officials and show US support for Israel, posted a photo of senators and staffers standing in an Israeli shelter. His office says the trip is to show “unwavering support for Israel.”

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is among those on the overseas trip.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

