US senators forced to shelter amid rocket fire in Israel, Chuck Schumer says

(CNN) — A bipartisan US Senate delegation was forced to take shelter in Tel Aviv amid rocket fire on Sunday, according to a social media post by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas,” Schumer wrote. “It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself.”

Schumer, who is leading the delegation on a trip to meet high-level Israeli officials and show US support for Israel, posted a photo of senators and staffers standing in an Israeli shelter. His office says the trip is to show “unwavering support for Israel.”

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is among those on the overseas trip.

