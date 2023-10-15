Uptick in Phoenix Police Department recruits, concern looms over DOJ probe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New numbers show an uptick in recruits for the Phoenix Police Department for the first time in four years. The department is still short several hundred officers, and the police union fears the looming Department of Justice Investigation could halt the recruitment and retention progress.

There are 560 vacancies in the department right now, and recruitment numbers are trending up for the first time in years. One of their main goals is to reflect the community they serve and increase the number of women in the force.

It’s a dangerous job to protect and serve. “A lot of us are really proud of what we do and the service that we provide,” said Commander Sara Garza. “We need more people to join our ranks.”

For years, the Phoenix Police Department has struggled with a severe staffing shortage, but commander Sara Garza said that’s starting to change. “We’re really excited that this year it will be the first of many that our recruitment will out surpass our attrition,” she said.

Since 2019, more Phoenix officers have left the force than joined. But this year, the department is projected to hire 45 more officers than those who retired or left in 2023. Garza said stronger recruitment efforts, better pay, bonuses, and opportunities for advancement have made a big difference. “They’ve made us the highest-paid agency in the state. We have over 80 opportunities if you want to be a Phoenix police officer for you to go into specialty spots,” she said.

But Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Darrell Kriplean worries the current DOJ investigation could slow down the positive momentum. For the last two years, the DOJ has been looking into whether there’s a pattern of unconstitutional policing in Phoenix. “Forty-two percent of members said they would strongly consider or will retire or resign if a decree is implemented,” said Kriplean.

He’s referring to a consent decree, which is a mandatory to-do list from the DOJ that would require a major overhaul of the police department. Kriplean said the cost and paperwork of a consent decree would be crippling. “While there is an uptick in recruitment, I think that would definitely end if we were to agree to a consent decree,” said Kriplean.

The DOJ probe stems from a series of allegations against the police department, including excessive force, discriminatory policing toward the homeless, and retaliation against protesters. If the investigation finds further federal oversight is needed, it could cost taxpayers millions.

