A streak of triple-digit temperatures this week around Phoenix

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update 6 a.m. Sunday 10/15/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! The big weather story this week will be the above-normal temperatures, which on average is typically 90 degrees in Phoenix this time of the year. Instead, we’re looking to be in the triple digits through at least Friday. The high for Monday is 102 degrees, which would tie the record of 102 set back in 2020.

High pressure will also keep us dry with a quiet weather pattern. We aren’t tracking any chances for rain statewide this week. It won’t be until next weekend we see temperatures fall below the century mark. A trough will weaken the ridge that’s keeping us so warm and should cool things down just a bit. It’s still warm, though, looking at temperatures in the upper 90s Saturday afternoon.

