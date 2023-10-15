Your Life
Sisters identified in deadly crash in Surprise; suspect released pending lab results

The crash happened early Saturday, around 2:45 a.m., on Deer Valley Road near Grand Avenue.
The crash happened early Saturday, around 2:45 a.m., on Deer Valley Road near Grand Avenue.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested the man they say crashed his pickup truck into a sedan, killing two sisters in Surprise.

The deadly crash claimed the lives of 19-year-old Bea Cueto and 20-year-old Althea Cueto of Surprise. The crash happened early Saturday, around 2:45 a.m., on Deer Valley Road near Grand Avenue. Surprise police sent out a press release on Sunday afternoon saying that a field sobriety test was conducted on the pickup truck driver, as well as taking a blood sample.

For now, the driver has been released from police custody. Charges and whether the suspect will be arrested will depend on the lab results of the blood sample taken.

