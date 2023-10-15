Your Life
‘My bike is replaceable. My life is not’: Ahwatukee cyclist hit by car searching for driver

The crash left him with a concussion, five broken ribs, serious bruises, several cuts and scrapes and a swollen left foot.
By Casey Torres
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Steve Elwell says he can’t remember a time when he didn’t ride a bicycle. “Just being outdoors in the fresh air, connecting with nature. You know, just having the freedom to go wherever I want to go, whenever I want to go and being under my own power,” he said. “It’s just been something I’ve been passionate about as long as I can remember.”

He’s out riding six days a week before the crack of dawn. It was the same drill on Oct. 3 around 4:45 a.m. in Ahwatukee, about two miles from his home. Elwell said he was on the bike lane on Chandler Boulevard when he was about to turn left to 21st Street.

“I looked over my shoulder to see if it was clear, and the next thing I know, I’m waking up in the back of an ambulance,” said Elwell. He doesn’t remember much of the crash, but the pain he woke up to is hard to forget.

He tells Arizona’s Family he got a concussion, five broken ribs, serious bruises like one near the left side of his waist and several cuts and scrapes. His left foot is also swollen.

He shared pictures with Arizona’s Family that showed a broken helmet, scratched safety glasses, a banged-up shoe and what remained of his $12,000 bicycle. “The bike is replaceable. My life is not. I’m pretty happy to be here, even though my bike got murdered. You know?” said Elwell.

Elwell said a pastor who stopped by to help him said there was a driver in a black muscle car driving aggressively. The pastor, who was in the right lane heading eastbound on Chandler Boulevard, could tell the driver wanted to pass him. That’s when the pastor told Elwell he moved to the left lane and watched as the black car sped past him before hitting Elwell. The driver of that car never stopped.

“I’m a loving, forgiving person for the most part. But it’s pretty hard for me to believe that somebody could hit somebody else and knowingly leave them on a road and just keep on going. There’s just a complete lack of humanity,” said Elwell.

Elwell said he’s on the mend for at least six weeks. Before he jumps back on his bike, he wants to find the driver to keep them off the streets. “It makes me really afraid that he could do that to another one of my friends,” said Elwell.

Elwell said the pastor only saw part of the plate number, 0345. They believe the car was a black 2020 Dodge Challenger. If anyone has any information that could help locate the driver, you’re asked to call Phoenix Police or the detective on the case at (602)262-4505.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

