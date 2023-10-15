Man shot by unknown person at Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man at Tempe Town Lake early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in a parking lot near the lake just before 4:30 a.m.

According to police, two men were walking in the parking lot when a person they didn’t know approached one man and shot him before driving away from the scene.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, while his friend wasn’t hurt. There’s no description of the suspect or the vehicle yet, and police are investigating.

