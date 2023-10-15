Looking for an exotic winter destination? Consider a trip to Cambodia

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re searching for an exotic winter travel destination, consider the long flight to Cambodia!

The winter months, from November through February, are Southeast Asia’s dry season. Temperatures will remain mild, in the 70s and 80s each day.

While winter is the best time to visit Cambodia, the months of September, October, March, and April are also enjoyable. You’ll have to deal with a few rain showers, but not the heat, humidity, and downpours that come in the summer months.

Winter weather is perfect for exploring Cambodia’s capital city, Phnom Penh. Around 50 years after the city was abandoned while under the rule of a genocidal regime, Phnom Penh is now completely rebuilt. New office and hotel towers mix with old temples, which have been around for hundreds of years.

Phnom Penh is also a great launch point to take a Mekong River Cruise. Several companies run cultural cruises down the river to small villages and towns like Tan Chau, on your way to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Cambodia’s most famous sites to see are up north, around the city of Siem Reap. You can take a bus or car from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap. Or you can take a quick flight on Cambodia’s national airline, Angkor Air, to Siem Reap’s small airport.

Tuk-tuk drivers will be waiting to take you to Angkor Wat and many other temples in the jungle, built hundreds of years ago. Today, you’ll see teams excavating the grounds, and also preserving the temples themselves. The work is largely funded by the millions of tourists who visit each year.

While you will need a tourist visa to visit Cambodia, you won’t have to exchange any currency. Dollars are accepted everywhere you go, and prices for hotels, transportation, and food are very low.

Keep in mind: from Phoenix, it’s likely to take you more than 24-hours to get to Cambodia, and it’s a 14-hour time difference from Arizona!

