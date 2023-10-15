Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona’s Family will be live from Phoenix Suns’ open practice on Sunday

The sold-out event is hosted by Kevin Ray and Phoenix Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham.
The sold-out event is hosted by Kevin Ray and Phoenix Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Can’t get tickets to a Phoenix Suns game but want to see your favorite players? Now is the time to see the Suns get ready for the upcoming NBA season at the team’s open practice on Sunday. For those who couldn’t get tickets, Arizona’s Family Sports Network will be bringing you live coverage of the open practice at the Footprint Center on Sunday at 11:45 a.m.!

The sold-out event is hosted by Kevin Ray and Phoenix Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham. There will also be games in the pavilion, Team Shop special giveaways and more!

Arizona’s Family Sports network is available in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma. For more information on how to watch the Phoenix Suns games on Arizona’s Family Sports Network, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash

Latest News

Phoenix Suns
Programming changes during Phoenix Suns games on 3TV; Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy may change times
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...
FAQ: How you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona’s Family
Arizona's Family is the new home for Phoenix Suns and Mercury games
Arizona’s Family to broadcast Phoenix Suns games starting this upcoming season
The Phoenix Suns will play at home Oct. 10.
Phoenix Suns play at home Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets