Arizona’s Family will be live from Phoenix Suns’ open practice on Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Can’t get tickets to a Phoenix Suns game but want to see your favorite players? Now is the time to see the Suns get ready for the upcoming NBA season at the team’s open practice on Sunday. For those who couldn’t get tickets, Arizona’s Family Sports Network will be bringing you live coverage of the open practice at the Footprint Center on Sunday at 11:45 a.m.!

The sold-out event is hosted by Kevin Ray and Phoenix Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham. There will also be games in the pavilion, Team Shop special giveaways and more!

Arizona’s Family Sports network is available in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma. For more information on how to watch the Phoenix Suns games on Arizona’s Family Sports Network, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.