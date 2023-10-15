Your Life
Arizona Cardinals lose to Los Angeles Rams 26-9

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) hands off to running back Keaontay Ingram (30)...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) hands off to running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - It may have been sunny in California, but it was a day of gloom for the Arizona Cardinals as they added another tough loss to their season. This time, it was to the Los Angeles Rams, who returned in the second half and captured the win against the Red Birds, 26-9. The Cardinals are now 1-5 for their season.

It was a battle of the defense between the Cards and the Rams as both teams struggled to make it to the endzone in the first half. The Cardinals scored a field goal early in the first quarter from kicker Matt Prater. The Rams soon followed with another field goal, evening the score 3-3. Points earned in the second quarter came from Prater, who scored two more field goals, and Rams kicker Bret Maher, who had a 35-yard field goal for the Rams. The Cardinals were in the lead, 9-6, at the end of the first half.

The Rams came back in the third quarter ready to play, scoring the first touchdown of the game to take the lead, 13-9. The Red Birds struggled to keep up with the Rams throughout the third quarter. The Rams scored a 25-yard field goal in the last two minutes, advancing their lead over the Cardinals, 16-9.

The Rams intercepted Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs’ in the fourth quarter. They then scored another touchdown down, more than doubling their lead against the Red Birds, 23-9. The Rams held this lead and scored another field goal to ultimately claim the win.

The Red Birds will travel to the Pacific Northwest to face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

