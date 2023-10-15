Alleged sexual assault suspect arrested in connection to 3 cases in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a sexual assault suspect has been arrested in connection to three cases in Tempe. Late Saturday night, Tempe police announced 24-year-old Djimon Boggs was taken into custody for three sexual and aggravated assaults in the last month.

The latest incident happened Oct. 12 just before 6 a.m. Police say Boggs went through an unlocked back door at a home near Gary Drive and 8th Street, He went up to a woman who was sleeping inside, but was scared off by a roommate before running away. In two other cases, he also reportedly went into two other homes in the same area through unlocked doors. In one case, he sexually assaulted a victim, investigators said.

Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy released a statement about the arrest:

“We are immensely grateful for the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our officers, investigators, and our invaluable partners at the state and federal level. Together, we have successfully apprehended the sexual assault suspect connected to the recent incidents. This achievement would not have been possible without the collective strength, support, and trust of our incredible community. Thank you for your vigilance, cooperation, and commitment to keeping Tempe safe.”

