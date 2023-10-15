Your Life
9 people displaced, dog rescued after house fire in Surprise

Crews found a small dog named Buddy in the living room after he had first run out of the house.
Crews found a small dog named Buddy in the living room after he had first run out of the house.(Surprise Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine people and a dog are without a home after a house fire in Surprise on Saturday.

Crews were called to the home near Bell and Litchfield Roads, where the house was in flames, with black smoke escaping from the roof. Firefighters from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, El Mirage and Sun City also arrived to assist in the firefight. Crews found a small dog named Buddy in the living room after he had first run out of the house. Firefighters resuscitated and saved Buddy, and the family can continue living with their furry friend.

Those displaced are currently receiving assistance from a crisis response team. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

