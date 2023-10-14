Your Life
Thousands of Valley Arizonans confused, angry over shutdown of local youth football league

Thousands of parents want answers after the National Youth Sports (NYS) Arizona announced plans to file for bankruptcy and dissolve this chapter of the operatio
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of Valley Arizonans want answers after an attorney representing the head of National Youth Sports (NYS) Arizona announced on social media plans to file for bankruptcy and dissolve this chapter of the operation.

Parents, kids, and those who worked for NYS in some capacity, like referees, had previously told Arizona’s Family that they’d been left in the dark for weeks on what the next steps were.

For fifth-grader Santos Hernandez, who plays running back and linebacker for Tolleson-based Desert Devils, not playing games the last two weeks took a toll. “I like playing because I like to test how good I got over the last couple of weeks,” Hernandez said. “I’ve been really down because I look forward to testing how good I got.”

So does Luis Saenz, who coaches defense for the Desert Devils. When he saw his team’s schedule was limited to five games, he reached out to NYS Arizona head James Vieth for some answers. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t responding,” Saenz said. “Eventually, he responded, saying he was ill.”

Vieth’s message to everyone in the league said he was temporarily stepping away from running the league to get better and that he’d elaborate on the next steps. When Saenz didn’t hear from Vieth, he reached out to NYS at a national level looking for answers and was told that someone would release a schedule of games from another NYS Valley organization but that at the moment, there was no funding for gameday fields and paying the refs. “It’s a disaster, right? It’s chaos,” Saenz said. At this point, we’re mainly concerned for the children.”

But it’s not just children that have been impacted. Adults have posted on social media that they’ve reffed hours of games, but one confirmed to Arizona’s Family he hadn’t gotten paid for weeks. “What’s concerning is what if we can’t come up with the funds?” Saenz asked. “On gamedays, just to play on the field, you’re looking at an average cost of $1,500.”

Arizona’s Family went to an address listed for NYS Arizona head Vieth, but no one answered the door, and he did not respond to any phone calls or emails. We also reached out to the president of the entire NYS organization for more information on what the plan was to come up with these funds but never heard back from them either.

In the meantime, the Desert Devils are scrimmaging but have no games lined up. Two weeks of uncertainty have now stretched to three. “We’re asking for help,” Saenz said. “We’re asking for any assistance to at least finish out the season. What happens afterward, that’s to be determined.”

Next Wednesday, a meeting is scheduled for those interested in the next steps regarding the NYS Arizona season, starting at 7 p.m. at Mountain View High School.

For those interested in seeking a refund from NYS, the contact information for Vieth’s attorney is chris@azdebtattorney.com. He asks that you include your name, the kind of debt you believe you are owed, and any proof of that debt owed to you.

Anyone who would like to help the Desert Devils move forward can donate to their charity here.

