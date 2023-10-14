Ring of Fire eclipse can be seen in Arizona on Saturday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Solar eclipses are visible in the U.S. every few years. However, an annular solar eclipse that creates a ring of fire effect is rare. The last one we saw was in 2012, and now parts of Arizona are in the path to see the amazing phenomenon.

Noah Petro is a lunar scientist with NASA. He explains an eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. “The annular eclipse that we’ll have (Saturday) will be when the moon is further away, and so it doesn’t completely cover the entire sun,” Petro said. “So that’s when you get this beautiful Ring of Fire, this annulus of sun around the around the moon and you know, we get treated to these annular eclipses.” NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.

Petro said he hopes it’s also a source of inspiration. “I remember, in high school, seeing a partial solar eclipse, and that was a waking-up moment for me,” he said. “The dynamics of this wonderful planet that we live on, but that these events are to be celebrated and hopefully again encourage young people … and old people to get more interested in science, in space.”

In Flagstaff, astronomers at Lowell Observatory, like Tyler Yowell, are planning to do their own research. “We are using our Lowell Observatory telescope, the LOST telescope, to study the solar eclipse during the daytime,” she said. “There will be some really great opportunities, I think for new research to come out of that.”

On Saturday, the observatory will host a watch party; the day before, they had already sold 1,300 tickets. “There is something so special about seeing a solar eclipse because we are a part of nature and a part of it happening,” Yowell said. “And sharing that with people and having everybody be so excited about it is just such an amazing community feeling.”

Whether you’re watching at home or at an event, make sure you have some eclipse safety glasses, or you can even make your own at home. NASA has more information on making those here. You can find more information about the time and tickets for the Lowell Observatory event here.

