Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Ring of Fire eclipse can be seen in Arizona on Saturday

NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.(Arizona's Family)
By Mason Carroll
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Solar eclipses are visible in the U.S. every few years. However, an annular solar eclipse that creates a ring of fire effect is rare. The last one we saw was in 2012, and now parts of Arizona are in the path to see the amazing phenomenon.

Noah Petro is a lunar scientist with NASA. He explains an eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. “The annular eclipse that we’ll have (Saturday) will be when the moon is further away, and so it doesn’t completely cover the entire sun,” Petro said. “So that’s when you get this beautiful Ring of Fire, this annulus of sun around the around the moon and you know, we get treated to these annular eclipses.” NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.

Petro said he hopes it’s also a source of inspiration. “I remember, in high school, seeing a partial solar eclipse, and that was a waking-up moment for me,” he said. “The dynamics of this wonderful planet that we live on, but that these events are to be celebrated and hopefully again encourage young people … and old people to get more interested in science, in space.”

In Flagstaff, astronomers at Lowell Observatory, like Tyler Yowell, are planning to do their own research. “We are using our Lowell Observatory telescope, the LOST telescope, to study the solar eclipse during the daytime,” she said. “There will be some really great opportunities, I think for new research to come out of that.”

On Saturday, the observatory will host a watch party; the day before, they had already sold 1,300 tickets. “There is something so special about seeing a solar eclipse because we are a part of nature and a part of it happening,” Yowell said. “And sharing that with people and having everybody be so excited about it is just such an amazing community feeling.”

Whether you’re watching at home or at an event, make sure you have some eclipse safety glasses, or you can even make your own at home. NASA has more information on making those here. You can find more information about the time and tickets for the Lowell Observatory event here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

The Arizona Sheriffs Association is asking Gov. Hobbs for additional funding in next year's...
Arizona Sheriff’s Association asks state for more funding
Consumer Reports is here with important money-saving tips that can help you get the most out of...
How to choose the right warranty, and get the most out of your policy
Although the temperatures reached record highs for a record number of days, the drought was not...
Record Arizona heat did not result in wildlife “die-off”
So far, no food booth has been shut down or cited for multiple violations.
Dirty Dining Fair Edition: Health inspector visits vendors at Arizona State Fair