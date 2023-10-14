Your Life
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say

FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County, according to Oregon State Police.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 118 in Deschutes County, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed a pickup truck driven by a Montana man going northbound crossed the center line. The pickup sideswiped a southbound semi-truck and then hit an SUV head-on. The SUV became engulfed in flames.

Troopers said the SUV was driven by 57-year-old Gary Rutledge of Troutdale. Also in the vehicle was 53-year-old Michelle Jean Windsor Rutledge, 17-year-old Ryan Rutledge and 15-year-old Kate Rutledge. All four died at the scene.

Troopers confirmed there were all immediate family members.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The district attorney is actively investigating the crash with Oregon State Police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

