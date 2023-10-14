Your Life
Arizona State University is short on dorms at both campuses

Nearly 70,000 students take classes between the Tempe and Downtown Phoenix campuses. More than 15,000 of those students live on campus.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been a problem at Arizona State University for years. The school cannot keep up with housing as its enrollment continues to grow each year.

Nearly 70,000 students take classes between the Tempe and Downtown Phoenix campuses. More than 15,000 of those students live on campus. ASU wants freshmen to live on campus so they can get used to the college lifestyle and learn about all the resources the university has, but Vice President of Student Services Joanne Vogel says it doesn’t have enough room.

“We are full on housing,” she said. “If you look at how we do housing — and one of the things that we guarantee is that our first-year students can live with us. We find it to be so important that those first years can learn about those resources, have the support of their community assistance and community directors.”

However, not every freshman is living on campus. Over the past six years, Vogel says, on average, about 260 students are put into a hotel each semester because they don’t have enough space in the dorms.

“It’s a little like your airlines. Sometimes we’re overbooked, and as we do the auditing and accounting, we’re able to bring those students onto campus,” Vogel said. “It’s a short-term solution as we try to estimate how many students will actually be with us.”

Vogel also says some students like the hotel life their first year going to ASU. They get a meal plan, laundry, and cleaning services. They don’t have to clean after themselves the same way they would in a dorm. Vogel claims the university has to entice students to live on campus sometimes after being in a hotel.

Other students we spoke with say they wouldn’t want to live in a hotel. Part of the reason they chose ASU is to live on campus and have that college lifestyle. “I feel like that dorm experience is how you get to meet new people and create friendships,” freshman student Tyler Cho said. “Students need to live here, and they don’t get the college experience living at a hotel.”

Cho said he had a friend stay in a hotel during a semester last year and didn’t enjoy it. “She did not like the experience because you don’t meet new people, and it’s kind of hard transportation-wise because you don’t live on campus,” he said.

ASU says it currently has no students in hotels, as students are usually put in rooms at the beginning of the semester. ASU also says it’s building more dorms. There is a new 500-bed facility opening on Tempe’s west campus next fall. Then, an 800-room facility will open in Tempe, as well, in 2025.

