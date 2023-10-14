ASU police investigate a “potential bias or prejudicially motivated” assault on professor

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new video in our newsroom shows an assault on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus on Wednesday afternoon. ASU police are investigating the case involving an English professor and a conservative grassroots activist organization, with very different stories about what happened.

In a social media post, ASU professor David Boyles said they feel angry, violated, and embarrassed after claiming to be assaulted on campus earlier this week by people part of Turning Point USA, but the group claims it’s David who is the aggressor. (link:

A reporter from Turning Point USA approached ASU professor and Drag Story Hour Arizona co-founder David Boyles Wednesday afternoon after they taught a class about LGBTQ+ topics. The crew followed them around on the Tempe campus, asking a series of questions David called “horrible and incendiary” in a Facebook post.

Turning Point USA’s video ends with David pushing away the camera. However, a security video from ASU taken on top of the Fulton Center garage shows what happened next. You can see the professor change directions and push the camera. Then, the reporter picks up speed and shoves David in the back, who falls to the ground. They get back up, and someone else runs in to help the professor pick up their dropped belongings.

Turning Point USA claims David disconnected their camera’s wire during the push, so they don’t have any further video, although it appears the cameraman is holding up a phone in the surveillance footage.

David posted about it on social media with a photo that shows scrapes on their face. David’s post points out this happened on National Coming Out Day. It reads in part, “Knowing that they were filming in order to post this online and inspire even more harassment against me, I moved to block the camera. When I did so, the other one jumped me from behind, slamming me to the pavement.”

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet released this statement:

“A TPUSA Frontlines reporter attempted to ask Professor Boyles about his ideas and published beliefs on exposing minors to drag queens, his writings on underage sex, and “underground” queer sex education—a topic he’s admitted to being obsessed with. While asking these questions, Professor Boyles unexpectedly lunged at our camera man and assaulted him. Our reporter attempted to separate Mr. Boyle from our camera man, causing Mr. Boyles to fall and scrape his face. But the video evidence is clear, Professor Boyles initiated a physical altercation because he didn’t like the questions. Not liking a question is not justification for assaulting someone. The camera man has since has called the ASUPD and will be pressing charges.”

ASU police say they are investigating a “reported assault on faculty” and that this is a “potential bias or prejudicially motivated incident.” Police say this is an active investigation, and they have not yet identified suspects but say they appear to be affiliated with Turning Point USA.

The university released the following statement:

“Harassment or threatening behavior toward ASU employees is dangerous, unsettling and will not be tolerated. With that in mind, we reviewed our university protocols to ensure swift reporting, careful investigation, and focus on your safety as our utmost concern. The Threat Assessment and Management Team has been created to support employees who are experiencing threats that impact their personal and professional safety and ability to carry out their duties and responsibilities. The team will assess behaviors from both internal and external sources. The team also will respond in a timely manner to all reports of harassment or threats, help employees navigate appropriate resources for support, and work with ASU PD and other law enforcement agencies as appropriate. Additionally, there is a team from areas across the university that actively monitors and investigates all potential online threats and harassment, working closely with law enforcement. The Provost Office has launched provost.asu.edu/threats for an overview of steps to take if you experience threatening behavior or harassment. If additional guidance is needed, please reach out to Jillian McManus and the Employee Assistance Office at 480-965-2271. As you review these resources, we welcome your ideas and feedback that could be helpful in how we handle faculty and staff concerns as they arise. Our goal is to ensure that faculty and staff feel supported so that they can focus on the important work of our university. Life-threatening emergencies, call 911. Non-emergencies, call 480-965-3456.”

