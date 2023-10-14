Your Life
ASU police investigate a “potential bias or prejudicially motivated” assault on professor

ASU police are investigating the case that involves an English professor and a conservative grassroots activist organization.
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new video in our newsroom shows an assault on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus on Wednesday afternoon. ASU police are investigating the case involving an English professor and a conservative grassroots activist organization, with very different stories about what happened.

In a social media post, ASU professor David Boyles said they feel angry, violated, and embarrassed after claiming to be assaulted on campus earlier this week by people part of Turning Point USA, but the group claims it’s David who is the aggressor. (link:

A reporter from Turning Point USA approached ASU professor and Drag Story Hour Arizona co-founder David Boyles Wednesday afternoon after they taught a class about LGBTQ+ topics. The crew followed them around on the Tempe campus, asking a series of questions David called “horrible and incendiary” in a Facebook post. 

Turning Point USA’s video ends with David pushing away the camera. However, a security video from ASU taken on top of the Fulton Center garage shows what happened next. You can see the professor change directions and push the camera. Then, the reporter picks up speed and shoves David in the back, who falls to the ground. They get back up, and someone else runs in to help the professor pick up their dropped belongings.

Turning Point USA claims David disconnected their camera’s wire during the push, so they don’t have any further video, although it appears the cameraman is holding up a phone in the surveillance footage.

David posted about it on social media with a photo that shows scrapes on their face. David’s post points out this happened on National Coming Out Day. It reads in part, “Knowing that they were filming in order to post this online and inspire even more harassment against me, I moved to block the camera. When I did so, the other one jumped me from behind, slamming me to the pavement.”

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet released this statement:

ASU police say they are investigating a “reported assault on faculty” and that this is a “potential bias or prejudicially motivated incident.” Police say this is an active investigation, and they have not yet identified suspects but say they appear to be affiliated with Turning Point USA.

The university released the following statement:

