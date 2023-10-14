Arizona will go back to triple digits with near record heat next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! Temperatures will be on the climb this weekend and into next week, running well above average for this time of the year.

We should be around 90 degrees for high temperatures in the valley. Expect 94 degrees for your Sunday and triple digits through the beginning of the work week. On Monday, the record temperature is 102 degrees, and our expected high temperature is 101 degrees, so we will be very close to either tying or beating that record.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s even by the end of next week. Conditions will remain dry throughout the weekend and into the week for the entire state, and mostly sunny skies are expected this weekend. I’m not tracking the chance for any measurable rain over the next several days across Phoenix.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.