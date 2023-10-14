Your Life
Arizona will go back to triple digits with near record heat next week

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 10/14/23
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! Temperatures will be on the climb this weekend and into next week, running well above average for this time of the year.

We should be around 90 degrees for high temperatures in the valley. Expect 94 degrees for your Sunday and triple digits through the beginning of the work week. On Monday, the record temperature is 102 degrees, and our expected high temperature is 101 degrees, so we will be very close to either tying or beating that record.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s even by the end of next week. Conditions will remain dry throughout the weekend and into the week for the entire state, and mostly sunny skies are expected this weekend. I’m not tracking the chance for any measurable rain over the next several days across Phoenix.

