Arizona Sheriff’s Association asks state for more funding

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Sheriffs Association is making a plea to the state for more money. In a letter sent to Governor Katie Hobbs this week, the ASA said they need $24 million dollars allocated in next year’s budget.

That’s twice as much as this year’s $12 million from the almost $18 billion dollar state budget. ASA president and Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said they’re asking the governor and state legislature leaders for help. “Related to the open border and the situation we got, all the fentanyl coming across, all the smuggling, all the trafficking. We’re moving into this next year, and we’ve seen even greater need,” Rhodes said.

According to Customs and Border Protection, drug seizures for fentanyl in Arizona have more than doubled in 2023 compared to last year. Border crossings are also rising in the state.

“We’re talking about purchasing technology, radio systems, surveillance systems, and hiring additional personnel,” Rhodes said. He blames federal immigration policies for what he says is a lack of resources in rural counties. “Point out the failings of the federal administration of the federal administration’s border policy point out the realities of the situation,” Rhodes said.

Those upgrades might have to be put on hold as this year’s budget is projected to end with a $400 million shortfall, likely making next year’s budget even smaller.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.