2 dead, 1 in police custody after crash in Surprise; DUI suspected

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people died early Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Surprise.

The deadly crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Deer Valley Road near Grand Avenue. Details are limited at this time, but Surprise police are holding one person in custody and say that alcohol could be a factor in the crash. Detectives are now working to learn more about the crash and haven’t yet shared the identities of the victims or the suspect yet.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.