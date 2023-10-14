Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 dead, 1 in police custody after crash in Surprise; DUI suspected

Surprise police say they have a person in custody and are investigating the crash.
Surprise police say they have a person in custody and are investigating the crash.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people died early Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Surprise.

The deadly crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Deer Valley Road near Grand Avenue. Details are limited at this time, but Surprise police are holding one person in custody and say that alcohol could be a factor in the crash. Detectives are now working to learn more about the crash and haven’t yet shared the identities of the victims or the suspect yet.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe

Latest News

NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse
Housing at ASU has been experiencing a shortage due to more freshman enrolling this year than...
Arizona State University is short on dorms at both campuses
Arizona State University's enrollment grows each year, but it currently doesn't have enough...
Arizona State University's dorm shortage
The Extra Point: The Varsity Zone - Oct. 14, 2023
The Extra Point: Varsity Zone - Oct. 13, 2023