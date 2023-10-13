Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘Where’s Taylor?’ Rob Lowe joins Taylor Swift craze at Arrowhead Thursday evening

Rob Lowe jumped in on the #Traylor craze at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game...
Rob Lowe jumped in on the #Traylor craze at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game while promoting Atkins’ new “Who Knew?” commercial that ran during NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. on Oct. 12, 2023.(Courtesy of Simply Good Foods)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While Taylor Swift received the majority of the pregame media hype at Arrowhead Stadium, another A-list celebrity was also in the house Thursday evening.

Actor Rob Lowe was spotted at the Chiefs-Broncos game, as his “Who Knew?” campaign about Atkins aired a commercial during the Amazon Prime broadcast.

Lowe, who has made headlines for hats he has worn to football games, joined the Swiftie enthusiasm with a unique lid that spelled out “Where’s Taylor?”

At the game, the Brat Pack and Parks and Recreation star joined Wanda Sykes, who joined Lowe in the commercial.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Rob Lowe and Wanda Sykes were on the field at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game...
Rob Lowe and Wanda Sykes were on the field at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game while promoting Atkins’ new “Who Knew?” commercial that ran during NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. on Oct. 12, 2023.(Courtesy of Simply Good Foods)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

A man was found shot near 3rd and Fillmore avenues in downtown Phoenix Friday.
Man injured in shooting near ASU campus in downtown Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Friday 10/13/2023
Very warm weekend for metro Phoenix
Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was booked into jail on one count of armed robbery, one count of...
Chandler Fashion Center mall shooter sentenced to 15 years in prison
Plenty of Valley residents will be affected this week. Here's what you need to know.
Major freeway closures this weekend to impact Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, & Mesa
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash