Victim’s boyfriend found guilty in “no body” Phoenix murder trial of Luzeia Mathis

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family finally got some closure after a conviction in a four-year-old murder case. Typically, a homicide case with no body found is extremely hard to prove in court, but this week, prosecutors showed it’s not impossible. Just 18 years old at the time, Luzeia Mathis vanished in August of 2019 and has never been seen again.

“The best evidence is either close to the body or the body itself,” said retired Phoenix cold case detective Troy Hillman. Hillman said lack of a body is the most challenging uphill battle prosecutors could face, but it didn’t faze a jury this week who found now 32-year-old Jamal Jones guilty of second-degree murder of Luzeia and of abandoning and concealing body parts.

So, how did the prosecution get a conviction? You have to turn to what was found in this investigation, other direct evidence.

According to police, a strong odor was coming from Luzeia’s apartment, a large amount of blood was found inside with cleaning products in sight, and men’s clothing was found with blood on it, too. Hillman said from that evidence alone, one can deduce: “It’s not likely she survived these injuries,” he said.

But that’s not all the jury had to go off of, and there was strong circumstantial evidence, too.

According to police paperwork, Jones served prison time previously and had a history of violent assaults. After one of several times he was charged following a domestic violence incident with Luzeia, he texted her, “b***h, I’ll kill you once I beat this case with you.”

At one point, Luzeia’s mom told investigators Jones dated her first and then her teenage daughter. At the time, investigators were able to get a tracking warrant for Jones’ phone and also tracked other phones in his circle of acquaintances, going to his sister’s house out on the Gila River Indian reservation and even texting Luzeia’s phone.

“Sometimes if that’s not done immediately, or something gets messed up, then that could endanger the case, so I would say cell phone records were phenomenal to really paint a picture of what this suspect did,” said Hillman.

What’s still missing is Luzeia herself. Her family recently told Arizona’s Family they’re still doing everything they can to find her remains. Hillman said this won’t be the last time a homicide conviction comes about without a body. “It sends a message to other suspects out there who think they’ve gotten away with murder. Hey, you might want to look over your shoulder because we’re not going to give up,” Hillman said.

If you have a tip about Luzeia Mathis’ case and where her remains may be located, please call the Phoenix Police Department. As of now, Jamal Jones’ sentencing is scheduled for late November.

