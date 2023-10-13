Your Life
Two teen girls dead after UTV crash in north Phoenix

Police say the teens died at the scene.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenage girls died after a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash in the north Phoenix desert area on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Phoenix Police were called to a serious crash involving a UTV that had rolled over near 64th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road. Officers arrived and found the UTV upside down, and the two teens died at the scene. An investigation into what led to the crash is underway.

