Two teen girls dead after UTV crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenage girls died after a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash in the north Phoenix desert area on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Phoenix Police were called to a serious crash involving a UTV that had rolled over near 64th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road. Officers arrived and found the UTV upside down, and the two teens died at the scene. An investigation into what led to the crash is underway.

Phoenix police say two teen girls died Thursday in an off-road UTV accident. (AZFamily)

