Suspect arrested for shooting at a car near Phoenix Sky Harbor

Police were quickly able to locate the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Isaiah Denigris,
Police were quickly able to locate the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Isaiah Denigris,
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting near Sky Harbor International Airport early Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to 44th and Washington streets around 7 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a man, later identified as 26-year-old Isaiah Denigris, had shot at someone driving past the area before getting onto a city bus and leaving the area. Police later said the victim was injured. Denigris was detained a short time later near 44th and McDowell. At this time, detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Arrest records show that Denigris faces assault, criminal damage and a weapons charge. No other information has been released.

