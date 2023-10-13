Surprise couple billed for strange charge after flight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When you’re on vacation, you never want to deal with an unexpected travel problem. That’s what happened to a Surprise couple, and they were duped into spending an extra 250 dollars to get home.

Nick and Rita Chabin took a trip this summer to one of their favorite cities, Chicago. But when it was time to fly back to Arizona, something strange happened. Rita says they got an email that appeared to be from their airline reminding them to check in online. So, the couple clicked on the link, but it didn’t show any of their flight information.

“There was a number at the bottom of this email that said if you’re having trouble, you know, call, and so that’s what we did,” Rita said. So they called the number and were told they did have seats on their flight but that the seats were not confirmed. “So we said, “What do we need to do in order to have this confirmed?” And we each needed to pay 100 and some dollars each in order for us to be able to take this flight. We thought that was really odd,” she said.

The Chabins didn’t want to risk missing their flight, so they reluctantly paid the extra $259, thinking they would sort it out later. Once they got home, they contacted Frontier Airlines to inquire about that strange extra fee. Frontier told the couple there was never any problem with their reservation, and they were unaware of that extra fee.

Then Nick and Rita got their credit card bill. “The bill says that indeed we did pay $259 and change to a company called Travel Unravel -- not to Frontier, she said. On Your Side discovered Travel Unravel is a travel agency with addresses listed in the U.S. and England but reportedly headquartered in India.

And their online reviews are not impressive. One consumer accused the company of “lying on the phone that they are connected to various airlines,” airlines including Air Canada... Delta...and Virgin Atlantic. Travel Unravel did not respond to On Your Side’s repeated attempts to contact them.

The Chabins also reached out, “And we did attempt to contact Travel Unravel, but we have received no response,” Rita said. As for Frontier Airlines, they told us, “We are not familiar with Travel Unravel and have no affiliation with them.”

It’s easy for travelers like Nick and Rita to be fooled. For instance, we Googled “Frontier Airlines” on our phone, and up popped this link that says it’s “24/7 Customer Support” for Frontier Airlines. It certainly looks legit with a Frontier logo and a phone number. So, we called the number. In a very thick Middle Eastern accent, the guy on their end told me he was actually with a third-party booking company... and said, “We book for flights and make changes on Frontier Airlines.”

Rita wants other consumers to be cautious whenever searching for an airline online, or any company for that matter. “In retrospect, you think, you know, what should I have done? But in the pressure of the moment when it’s, well, if you don’t pay this, then you’re not going to be able to travel today… You give in, and you pay whatever is asked,” she said.

With no luck contacting Travel Unravel, Nick and Rita are working to get their money back through their credit card company. If that comes through for them, we’ll let you know in a follow-up report.

