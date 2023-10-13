Seniors are expecting a $50 bump in Social Security in 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The money doesn’t stretch as far as it used to. “Everything is going up, and people are really getting stretched thin,” said Dana Marie Kennedy, the Arizona state director for AARP. To counteract inflation, Social Security and SSI benefits will go up 3.2% next year.

For the average person, the annual cost of living adjustment will add up to an extra $59 per month, but the cost of Medicare Part B will also likely increase. “They’re thinking that Medicare Part B, which comes out of your Social Security check, is going to go up about $10, so most seniors at the end of the day will see about $50 more in their Social Security check each month,” Kennedy said.

Social Security’s COLA is based on the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers. “It is what we projected, and it’s what we were expecting, but not what we were hoping for,” said Shannon Benton, the executive director of the Senior Citizens League. “We don’t believe the 3.2% is actually keeping up for inflation. We polled over 3,000 seniors, and a large percentage of them said that even with the 8.7% that they had last year, they’re still having trouble keeping up and making ends meet.”

For seniors who are not making ends meet, advocates recommend setting a strict budget, trimming costs on monthly services, and researching whether you qualify for benefits, including discounted utilities. About 66 million people will see their Social Security raise beginning in January 2024, and approximately 7.5 million people who receive SSI will get their increased benefits beginning Dec. 29, 2023.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.