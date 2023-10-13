Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The board meeting went viral on social media
Parent strips down during school district board meeting in Gilbert
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
Approximately 7.5 million people who receive SSI will get their increased benefits beginning...
Seniors are expecting a $50 bump in Social Security in 2024
A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by immigration advocates to prohibit U.S. officials from...
Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings