Police search for second man involved in deadly assault at Phoenix Family Dollar store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for a second suspect involved in a deadly assault at a central Phoenix store on Tuesday night. Police say 35-year-old Santiago Silva is wanted for the brutal murder of a man at a Family Dollar Store. Santiago’s brother, Steven, 38, has been arrested by Phoenix police for his involvement in the crime.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police were called to a fight at the store near 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Officers arrived and found 43-year-old Augustine Garcia lying on the floor in an aisle of the store with trauma injuries. Police attempted CPR on Garcia, but he died at the scene.

Court documents say that multiple employees heard yelling and commotion outside the store, followed by a fight between three men in one of the aisles. The witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the suspects to police.

According to court documents, investigators reviewed surveillance video from the Family Dollar, which showed two men who matched the suspect descriptions arriving in a white van. Police say a suspect exited the car with an AK 47 Rifle but walked and put it back in his vehicle. He then retrieved a steering wheel club, entered the store, and soon, the second suspect arrived in a separate vehicle. Both suspects entered the store, attacked the victim, then left the store with the metal object. One suspect left in the van while the other ran away. Police soon identified the suspect with the rifle and metal object as Steven Silva and the other man as his brother, Santiago.

On Wednesday, detectives and tactical units from Phoenix police arrested Steven for his involvement in Garcia’s death. He faces one count of first-degree murder. Santiago remains wanted in this case. He is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male, 5′5″, 140 lbs., with black hair, eyes, and a mustache.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-Witness.

Steven Santiago, 38, faces a murder charge for the death of Augustine Garcia at a Family Dollar Store. (Phoenix Police Department)

